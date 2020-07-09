UrduPoint.com
Serbian Prime Minister Says Tightening Anti-Coronavirus Measures

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Serbia will toughen its coronavirus restrictions by banning gatherings of more than 10 people inside and outside , Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Thursday, following protests against tough COVID-19 measures.

At the same time, the authorities decided against the idea of a curfew that was met with displeasure.

"Gathering of more than 10 people inside and outside are fully forbidden, the number of people inside is being limited to 1 person per four square meters [43 square feet] and the working time will be restricted between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting on Friday," the prime minister said.

The measures apply to Belgrade, other cities can make their own decisions.

