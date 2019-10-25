Serbian Prime Minister to Visit Moscow to Sign Free Trade Area Deal With EAEU on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Serbian Prime Minister Anna Brnabic will travel to Moscow to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 25.

The visit comes after Brnabic hosted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade earlier in October to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the city's liberation in World War II.

Medvedev in August called on his cabinet to facilitate closer economic ties between the EAEU and Serbia, as well as Singapore. Later that month, Serbian Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, speaking to Sputnik, outlined a target of increasing trade with the EAEU from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.