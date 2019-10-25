UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Prime Minister To Visit Moscow To Sign Free Trade Area Deal With EAEU On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Serbian Prime Minister to Visit Moscow to Sign Free Trade Area Deal With EAEU on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Serbian Prime Minister Anna Brnabic will travel to Moscow to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 25.

The visit comes after Brnabic hosted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade earlier in October to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the city's liberation in World War II.

Medvedev in August called on his cabinet to facilitate closer economic ties between the EAEU and Serbia, as well as Singapore. Later that month, Serbian Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, speaking to Sputnik, outlined a target of increasing trade with the EAEU from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Belgrade Singapore Serbia August October World War From Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2019 in Pakistan

52 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

10 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

11 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.