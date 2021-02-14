Serbian Prime Minister to Welcome Russian Deputy Premier to Belgrade on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Belgrade on Monday, the Serbian government said.

"Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on 15 February at 8.

45 at the Palace of Serbia," a press release read.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors, hours before Brnabic attends a state ceremony to mark the day of the Serbian statehood.

Borisov will also co-chair a meeting of the intergovernmental committee for trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation together with former Serbian innovations minister Nenad Popovic.