Serbian Protesters Assault Police Car In Northern Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Serbian protesters have attacked a Kosovar police car using glass bottles as it was passing by a demonstration near the mayor's office in the city of Zvecan in northern Kosovo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

The moving car was attacked by several dozens of protesters, who broke all its windows and prompted the officers to drive away.

On Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.

5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed only 25 troops injured.

