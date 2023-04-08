Close
Serbian Socialists Urge For Economy Minister To Be Dismissed Over Russia Sanctions Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:20 PM

The Movement of Socialists, a part of the governing coalition in Serbia, on Saturday urged the dismissal of Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta over his new calls for sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Movement of Socialists, a part of the governing coalition in Serbia, on Saturday urged the dismissal of Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta over his new calls for sanctions against Russia.

Earlier in the day, Basta reportedly said at a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that he supports President Aleksandar Vucic, but "does not understand why he does not impose sanctions" against Russia. Last month, the minister urged the government to make up its mind on the issue of sanctions against Russia, noting that Belgrade is already paying a high price for its refusal to support the Western restrictions.

"The Movement of Socialists reminds the Serbian public of the call for the dismissal of Rade Basta from the government. He acted earlier as an ill-mannered Russophobe, and now, before the IMF delegation, he showed that he is also undisciplined and opposes the state ... We call on Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to dismiss this incapable instigator and defend the honor of the institution she leads," the party said.

Basta, a member of United Serbia conservative party, assumed office in October 2022. The chairman of United Serbia, Dragan Markovic, said that his party was against introducing sanctions against Russia.

