Serbian Students Protest At Pro-government Media 'propaganda'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Serbian demonstrators will rally outside a pro-government television channel on Saturday, branding it a "propaganda tool", in the latest of nearly five months of mass protests.
Student organisers called for the demo in front of the offices of Informer, a television station with a tabloid newspaper of the same name.
"Informer has been spreading numerous lies and falsehoods for a long time," said Bogdan Vucic, a student at the Belgrade Faculty of Political Science.
The nationwide wave of student-led protests against state corruption has raised pressure on the nationalist government of President Aleksandar Vucic.
It was sparked by the deadly collapse of a roof at a newly-renovated train station in Novi sad, Serbia's second city, in November.
Since the beginning of the protests, pro-government media have portrayed student demonstrators as "foreign agents," alleging they are funded by the opposition and plotting a "coup d'etat".
Student Bogdan Vucic said one of his peers had become a target of both the Informer tv station and the tabloid.
"They have published information about his family that goes against the most basic standards of decency, not to mention journalistic ethics," he said.
According to the Press Council -- the regulatory body that monitors newspapers -- Informer violated the Serbian journalists' code of ethics 647 times in 2024.
Many newspapers and channels in Serbia are owned by people with close ties to the government and regularly echo its talking points.
Tabloid Kurir said students "terrorise Belgrade." Informer alleged they are paid by US aid agency USAID and billionaire George Soros -- a regular target of right-wing conspiracy theories.
Another pro-government broadcaster, Pink TV, branded the protest movement an uprising supported by Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia in 2008.
"Such narratives contribute to making students enemies of the state -- it creates a violent atmosphere and divisions," said Bogdan Vucic.
"That's why we want to put an end to what we could call propaganda -- very dirty propaganda."
- Independent media under threat -
Informer is among the most widely-read newspapers in Serbia, with 57,028 copies printed daily. It is cheaper than its competitors at just 40 Serbian dinars ($0.36) a copy.
The group claims its TV channel is the "most watched among cable networks" in the country.
Like other pro-government outlets, Informer benefits from public funding -- through advertising purchased by state operator Telekom Serbia -- and exclusive interviews with the country's leaders.
Meanwhile "the situation for independent media in Serbia is increasingly dire," to the point where they risk disappearing, said Slobodan Georgiev, news director of television channel NOVA S.
According to the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, the majority of Serbian media derive their income from advertising and opaque public subsidies -- both sources largely controlled by the ruling elite and dependent on the media groups' political alignment.
"Advertisers close to the government, as well as state-owned companies, completely bypass independent media," said Dragoljub Petrovic, editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Danas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From World
-
Indian security forces kill 16 Maoist rebels: police6 minutes ago
-
Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'6 minutes ago
-
Japan and US call for stronger ties on Iwo Jima anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors56 minutes ago
-
Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief2 hours ago
-
Elon Musk says xAI startup buying X platform2 hours ago
-
'Jail or death': migrants expelled by Trump fear for their fate2 hours ago
-
Djokovic closing in on 100th title after Dimitrov downed in Miami2 hours ago
-
Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland2 hours ago
-
Yemen rebels report multiple US air strikes2 hours ago