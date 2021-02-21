Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Defeats Russian Medvedev, Wins Australian Open 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open 2021 men's final for the ninth time after he defeated Russian player Daniil Medvedev with a score 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The match, held in the Australian city of Melbourne, lasted almost two hours.

This is the 18th Grand Slam title for Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open for the third consecutive year.

Medvedev did not manage to win the final of the Grand Slam tennis tournament for the second time in his career. In 2019, the Russian player lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2019 US Open.

According to the new rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals, Djokovic is the first-best tennis player, while Medvedev is considered to be the third.