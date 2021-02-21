UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Defeats Russian Medvedev, Wins Australian Open 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Defeats Russian Medvedev, Wins Australian Open 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open 2021 men's final for the ninth time after he defeated Russian player Daniil Medvedev with a score 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The match, held in the Australian city of Melbourne, lasted almost two hours.

This is the 18th Grand Slam title for Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open for the third consecutive year.

Medvedev did not manage to win the final of the Grand Slam tennis tournament for the second time in his career. In 2019, the Russian player lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2019 US Open.

According to the new rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals, Djokovic is the first-best tennis player, while Medvedev is considered to be the third.

Related Topics

Tennis Russia Melbourne Rafael Nadal 2019 Australian Open US Open

Recent Stories

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

14 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

14 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

19 minutes ago

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

29 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

44 minutes ago

Apart from militaries, Kalashnikov targets tech-sa ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.