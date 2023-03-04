UrduPoint.com

Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry To US Due To COVID Regulations - Senator

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States to participate in two tournaments as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Florida Senator Rick Scott said on Saturday.

Last year, Djokovic missed the US Open, as well as a number of other tournaments in the US because he refused to vaccinate against coronavirus.

"We have been told that the Department of Homeland Security just denied Novak Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & the Miami Open," Scott said on Twitter.

He also urged the US government to lift the mandatory vaccination requirement for everyone arriving in the US, adding that the situation with the Serbian tennis player "makes no sense," as "Joe Biden says COVID-19 is over but still bars Novak Djokovic from competing at the Miami Open."

The Indian Wells Masters tournament will be held from March 8-19, and Miami Open from March 22-April 2.

