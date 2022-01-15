Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Detained by Australian Immigration Police - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Serbia tennis star Novak Djokovic has been detained by the Australian immigration police soon after his visa had been revoked for the second time, media reported.

According to the CNN broadcaster, a court ordered the detention of Djokovic on Friday.

Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in the Australian Open but was detained and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities canceled his visa, citing violations of the vaccination rules.

Djokovic was accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. The player challenged the decision of the border authorities. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after recovering from the disease in December.

On Monday, a Federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic's Australian visa, but on Friday, his visa was canceled again.