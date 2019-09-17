UrduPoint.com
Serbian Trade Ministry Refutes Allegations About Selling Arms To Yemen

Serbian Trade Ministry Refutes Allegations About Selling Arms to Yemen

The Serbian Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications refuted on Tuesday allegations that Serbia has been selling arms to war-torn Yemen

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Serbian Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications refuted on Tuesday allegations that Serbia has been selling arms to war-torn Yemen.

On Monday, Vuc Jeremic, former Serbian foreign minister and current leader of opposition People's Party said that arms from the Serbian factory Krusik was being shipped to Yemen, adding that the father of Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic was involved in the process. The Defense Ministry responded on the same day and refuted the claims.

"There were no licenses issued for the export of arms, military equipment and duel-use goods to Yemen, as well as for the shipment to other countries under international sanctions," the ministry said.

According to the statement, all information about arms selling is published on the ministry's website.

The Serbian government cannot bear the responsibility for the arms, which have been sold by the client to a third party, the ministry stressed.

The news comes after a Yemeni drone attack on Saudi oil fields, which forced the country's authorities to cut daily oil output by more than a half, causing a surge of global oil prices.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.

