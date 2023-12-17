Open Menu

Serbian Voters Head To Polls To Shape Nation’s Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Serbians are heading to the polls on Sunday to choose new members of the country's 250-seat parliament, 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and municipal councils.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close at 8 p.m. for around 6.5 million eligible voters.

Voting will be cast in 8,273 election centers in Serbia and 81 election centers in 35 countries.

A total of 2,817 candidates are competing on 18 lists and 126 seats are needed for a majority in the Assembly.

The newly-elected president and the new government will need to deal with major issues that Serbia is facing.

One is in the breakaway region of Kosovo, which declared independence in February 2008. But Belgrade claims it is a breakaway province.

Serbia has also refused to impose sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine war.

The government is fcing pressure from the European Union and the US to recognize Kosovo's independence and impose sanctions on Russia.

Serbs living in Kosovo will not be able to vote in the Serbian general elections, according to the Election Committee.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier that they need a special agreement with Serbia so that members of the Serbian community in Kosovo who have dual citizenship can vote in Serbian parliamentary elections on the territory of Kosovo.

But Anadolu reported earlier that Serbs in Kosovo will not be able to vote, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic's remarks came when Anadolu asked if NATO would take additional security measures for Serbs in Kosovo for the Dec.17 snap general elections.

He claimed that Serbs are going to be barred from their basic right due to Kurti's involvement in the electoral process.

Serbs living in Kosovo were not allowed by Kosovar authorities to participate in the last Serbian elections in 2020 when the alliance led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) that was headed by Vucic came to power.

Following these developments, Kosovo Serbs will be taken to Serbia by bus to vote, as in the 2022 elections.

More Stories From World