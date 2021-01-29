UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Watchdog Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Account For Most Side Effect Cases

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Serbian Watchdog Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Account for Most Side Effect Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) More than half of cases of side effects from the use of vaccines against coronavirus in Serbia were reported after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech shots, Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia (ALIMS) spokesman Pavle Zelic said on Friday.

"To date, we have registered 62 cases of side effects.

Of those, 35 [cases] are linked to the Pfizer vaccine, 26 for [China's] Sinopharm, and only one for [Russia's] Sputnik V," Zelic said, as broadcast by national tv.

According to the authority, the side effects mainly include pain, swelling, redness.

Serbia has immunized more than 400,000 people since the start of the mass vaccination campaign in December.

Related Topics

Serbia December TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

10 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

19 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

50 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.