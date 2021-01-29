Serbian Watchdog Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Account for Most Side Effect Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) More than half of cases of side effects from the use of vaccines against coronavirus in Serbia were reported after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech shots, Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia (ALIMS) spokesman Pavle Zelic said on Friday.

"To date, we have registered 62 cases of side effects.

Of those, 35 [cases] are linked to the Pfizer vaccine, 26 for [China's] Sinopharm, and only one for [Russia's] Sputnik V," Zelic said, as broadcast by national tv.

According to the authority, the side effects mainly include pain, swelling, redness.

Serbia has immunized more than 400,000 people since the start of the mass vaccination campaign in December.