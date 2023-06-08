Serbians Hand In 62,000 Weapons in One Month - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Serbian citizens handed in more than 62,000 weapons to the authorities in a month, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday.

"Before 19:00 on June 7, 62,801 weapons, 2,880,019 bullets and 22,119 mines and explosive devices were handed over. This is an exceptionally successful campaign," Brnabic said in an address to the citizens.

On Wednesday evening, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the nation, stating that a month had passed since the start of the campaign for the voluntary surrender of firearms by citizens, organized by the authorities after the May shootings.

Starting May 8, anyone owning illegal firearms and ammunition could hand over the weapons to the police and face no penalties as part of the campaign, Vucic said earlier. The number of legal weapons owned by Serbian citizens is also expected to be slashed by 90%.

There are 765,000 registered hunting shotguns, sports weapons, handguns and revolvers in the country with a population of about 6.5 million, excluding Kosovo, according to the Serbian president.

In early May, a seventh-grader shot eight children and a guard and wounded six children and a teacher with a gun in a Belgrade school. One wounded girl died in hospital on May 15. The shooter was arrested, but, since he is not 14 years old yet, he is not liable to criminal proceedings. The boy was placed in a psychiatric ward.

Just a few days later, 21-year old Uros Blazic killed eight people and injured 14 with an automatic gun in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued to shoot at random people before he was apprehended by the police.