Serbians Strike In Protest At Govt Over Fatal Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Thousands of young people took to the streets across Serbia on Friday, after student protest organisers called for a general strike over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

Friday's strike call was the latest in a series of moves aiming to increase pressure on the government, following demands for high-ranking officials to resign and calls for transparency into the accident investigation.

Public outrage has fuelled almost daily protests across Serbia over the incident at the station in the northern city of Novi Sad. Fifteen people died, including several children.

Many attribute the deaths in Novi sad -- which came shortly after the completion of a three-year renovation project -- to corruption and poor oversight of construction projects.

Thousands of young people, including many high school students, filled streets across the capital and urged the public to join Friday's one-day general strike.

Teachers also joined the walkout, shutting schools throughout the Balkan country, as did lawyers while several theatres and cinemas closed.

Exact data on the numbers participating was not immediately available.

"I have come here today, just as I have for the past two months, to support the students in this great fight for a free country, for justice, for accountability, and for expertise," said Nikola Nikacevic, a 48-year-old professor in Belgrade.

Demonstrations were also held in Novi Sad, Nis, and Jagodina, which was set to host a rival pro-government rally later Friday.

