Serbia's Capital Braces For Massive Anti-graft Rally

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Tens of thousands of protesters were set to converge in Serbia's capital Belgrade Saturday, the latest in a series of anti-corruption demonstrations to upend the Balkan country in recent months.

The stage was set for what could be the largest single protest since the anti-graft movement first coalesced after 15 people were killed when a railway station roof collapsed in the city of Novi sad in November.

But with supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic's embattled government also mobilising in the capital as well, there is growing concern about the risk of clashes.

Both the European Union and the United Nations on Friday appealed to the government to respect the right to demonstrate.

The railway station disaster ignited long-simmering bitterness over alleged corruption and lax oversight in construction projects.

For weeks, the student-led protesters have criss-crossed the country, holding rallies in Serbia's major cities.

They have also taken their anti-corruption crusade to the rural villages and towns that have long been the backbone of support for Vucic's government.

Their return to Belgrade on Saturday will likely further ramp up the pressure on the government, from which several high ranking officials, including the prime minister, have resigned in recent months.

