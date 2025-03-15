Serbia's Capital Braces For Massive Anti-graft Rally
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Tens of thousands of protesters were set to converge in Serbia's capital Belgrade Saturday, the latest in a series of anti-corruption demonstrations to upend the Balkan country in recent months.
The stage was set for what could be the largest single protest since the anti-graft movement first coalesced after 15 people were killed when a railway station roof collapsed in the city of Novi sad in November.
But with supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic's embattled government also mobilising in the capital as well, there is growing concern about the risk of clashes.
Both the European Union and the United Nations on Friday appealed to the government to respect the right to demonstrate.
The railway station disaster ignited long-simmering bitterness over alleged corruption and lax oversight in construction projects.
For weeks, the student-led protesters have criss-crossed the country, holding rallies in Serbia's major cities.
They have also taken their anti-corruption crusade to the rural villages and towns that have long been the backbone of support for Vucic's government.
Their return to Belgrade on Saturday will likely further ramp up the pressure on the government, from which several high ranking officials, including the prime minister, have resigned in recent months.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
More Stories From World
-
South Africa says US expulsion of its ambassador 'regrettable'6 minutes ago
-
Serbia's capital braces for massive anti-graft rally6 minutes ago
-
Challenges abound for next head of US aviation regulator46 minutes ago
-
Relief as US Congress averts government shutdown2 hours ago
-
US expels South African ambassador, saying he 'hates' Trump2 hours ago
-
Syrian Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel2 hours ago
-
Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to 'surrender'2 hours ago
-
Record-breaking Marc Marquez on top in Argentina MotoGP practice2 hours ago
-
Teen Andreeva topples defending champ Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka crushes Keys to reach Indian Wells final2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka routs Keys, books Indian Wells title clash with teen Andreeva2 hours ago