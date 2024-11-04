Serbia's construction minister said Monday that he would step down after 14 people were killed last week in the northern city of Novi Sad when a train station roof collapsed

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Serbia's construction minister said Monday that he would step down after 14 people were killed last week in the northern city of Novi sad when a train station roof collapsed.

"Tomorrow morning I will officially submit my resignation as minister of construction, transportation and infrastructure to the prime minister of the Republic of Serbia," Goran Vesic said during a live broadcast.

"I submit the resignation as a responsible man who wants to show by personal example that in today's Serbia there is a moral responsibility since such a terrible accident happened under the department that I lead," he said.

Vesic added that he did not "accept the guilt for the deaths of 14 people" killed in the accident on Friday.

The minister went on to say that he first offered his resignation on the day of the accident, but refrained from speaking publicly out of respect for the bereaved.

The incident occurred just months after the station finished a years-long renovation.

The fatal incident has sparked outrage in Serbia, where people have taken to the streets and social media to denounce Vesic and other government officials for what they allege is weak oversight on construction and development projects.

On Sunday, hundreds of protesters rallied in front of the construction ministry in Belgrade, throwing red paint at the building and demanding Vesic's resignation.

Prosecutors in Novi Sad said Sunday that Vesic was questioned over the weekend along with dozens other people.

The central railway station in Novi Sad underwent three years of renovation that was completed in July, though Serbia Railways said the collapsed outdoor roof had not been part of the renovations.

Vesic has served as minister of construction, transportation and infrastructure since October 2022.

Before his appointment, Vesic held a range of municipal positions in Belgrade for nearly a decade - including stints as city manager and then as deputy mayor.

Vesic has been known for his eccentric personality in interviews and on social media and famously drank from a public swimming pool during a televised broadcast to prove the water met safety standards.