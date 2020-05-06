(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbia's coronavirus tally is nearing 10,000 cases in total with another 114 added on Wednesday while the number of deaths has exceeded 200 as the country begins the road to normalcy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Serbia's coronavirus tally is nearing 10,000 cases in total with another 114 added on Wednesday while the number of deaths has exceeded 200 as the country begins the road to normalcy.

"By Wednesday, 114 new patients were identified, the total number of coronavirus infected was 9,791 people. Over the past day, three more patients died, in total 203 people died from the start of the pandemic," Serbia's Health Ministry said in a daily update.

Serbia's parliament, the National Assembly, congregated on Wednesday to discuss ending the state of emergency and lifting curfews in certain parts of the country this month.

Restrictions on movement began to lift this week, with public and railway transportation returning to major Serbian cities, and some cafes and restaurants reopening.

Shopping centers will be reopening on Friday and international air travel will resume May 18, according to the government's recommendations.