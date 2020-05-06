UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia's Coronavirus Case Count Increases By 114 To 9,791 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:55 PM

Serbia's Coronavirus Case Count Increases by 114 to 9,791 - Health Ministry

Serbia's coronavirus tally is nearing 10,000 cases in total with another 114 added on Wednesday while the number of deaths has exceeded 200 as the country begins the road to normalcy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Serbia's coronavirus tally is nearing 10,000 cases in total with another 114 added on Wednesday while the number of deaths has exceeded 200 as the country begins the road to normalcy.

"By Wednesday, 114 new patients were identified, the total number of coronavirus infected was 9,791 people. Over the past day, three more patients died, in total 203 people died from the start of the pandemic," Serbia's Health Ministry said in a daily update.

Serbia's parliament, the National Assembly, congregated on Wednesday to discuss ending the state of emergency and lifting curfews in certain parts of the country this month.

Restrictions on movement began to lift this week, with public and railway transportation returning to major Serbian cities, and some cafes and restaurants reopening.

Shopping centers will be reopening on Friday and international air travel will resume May 18, according to the government's recommendations.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Road Died Serbia May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.