Serbia's COVID-19 Cases Top 8,000, Deaths At 156 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 263 to 8,042 in the past 24 hours, and the death toll has risen by five to 156, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the country reported 296 new cases and seven fatalities.

"In the past 24 hours, another 263 infected people have been detected, with the total number of patients standing at 8,042.

A total of 3,044 people are in hospitals, including 85 patients on artificial ventilation," the ministry said.

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in the given period, taking the toll to 156.

In total, 1,182 coronavirus patients have recovered, with the death rate totaling 1.94 percent.

During May holidays, Serbia is set to introduce a curfew from 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT) Thursday until 5 a.m. (3:00 GMT) Monday. Only those having permits will be allowed to go outside.

