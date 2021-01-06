UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Interior Minister, Parliament Head Administered Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Serbian Minister of the Interior Aleksandar Vulin and Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday they had been inoculated with Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Serbia's mass vaccination campaign currently uses two vaccines ” Sputnik V and the one developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership.

"Myself and Minister Vulin took the Russian vaccine, while Prime Minister [Ana Brnabic] took the Pfizer vaccine. President Aleksandar Vucic said that he would take the vaccine of some third producer.

We want to show by this that we believe in and support vaccination. Twenty minutes have passed, and I can say that I do not feel any unpleasant sensations," Dacic told journalists after leaving the vaccination center together with Vulin at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.

The first batch of Sputnik V and Pfizer's vaccine arrived in Serbia on December 30 and December 24, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Sputnik V producers said that the Serbian government had procured an additional 2 million doses of the Russian vaccine.

