BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Serbia's National Security Council on Saturday condemned the NATO-led peacekeeping force, KFOR, for standing idly by as Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces.

"We noted that KFOR/NATO did not do their job as stipulated by UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement reached in Kumanovo," the statement read.

Serbia, which sees Kosovo as its breakaway Kosovo and Metohija province, put its armed forces on full combat alert following the storming of municipal offices in northern Kosovo on Friday after Kosovo police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations staged by ethnic Serbs to protest the outcome of the April 23 elections.

The polls were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite the 3.5% turnout.

"Because (Kosovo Prime Minister) Albin Kurti and his agencies used brute force against Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija the Serbian armed forces will remain on high alert," the Serbian Security Council said.

The KFOR mission said it was closely monitoring the situation and condemned "all unilateral acts which risk escalating tensions further." It said its top priority remained ensuring a safe and secure environment in the region in line with its UN Security Council mandate.