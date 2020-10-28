The newly-assembled Serbian cabinet will prioritize the acceleration of the country's integration with the European Union while maintaining good ties with all other partners, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday

Brnabic has been Serbia's prime minister since 2017 and is likely to retain the post following the legislative elections in June, subject to parliament's approval. On Wednesday, the candidate prime minister presented her cabinet members to the Serbian lawmakers.

"The government that I propose is pro-European. Its goal is to speed up the integration with the European Union," Brnabic said during the presentation.

First of all, this will require constitutional amendments to be made to better align Serbia's judiciary with EU standards, as stated by the prime minister.

At the same time, Brnabic said Belgrade would not have to give up its military neutrality and the independence of its political choices.

"Amid all the challenges before us, we must lead Serbia and preserve it as a free, independent and sovereign state which stands on the European path, both politically and in terms of values, but which maintains its friendly relations with Russia, China and all our other partners and builds increasingly better relations with the United States," Brnabic said.

Given that Brnabic is a hand-picked nominee of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and that his party, the Socialist Party of Serbia, secured 188 out of 250 parliament seats in the June elections, the voting and approval of the new cabinet will most likely be just a formality.