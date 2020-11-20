UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Patriarch Irinej Died From COVID-19 - President Vucic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Serbian Patriarch Irinej died in the military hospital in Belgrade where he was receiving coronavirus treatment, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

The 90-year-old patriarch was hospitalized on November 4. On Thursday, it was announced that his condition worsened.

"It was an honor for me to know you. People like you never leave," Vucic wrote on Instagram under a black-and-white photo of the patriarch.

