(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Serbia's position on the conflict in Ukraine does not differ from the position of the EU, Belgrade fundamentally supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

Brnabic attended on Tuesday the official launch of the EU Opportunity Week. The event organizer was the head of the EU Permanent Delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre. The upcoming week is devoted to the presentation in the largest cities of Serbia of various programs and projects of the European Union from art to agriculture.

"Serbia wants to be part of this single economic, political and security project (of the EU)... In many respects, Serbia is already part of a single and common European space. The EU is the largest investor in Serbia, the most important trade and economic partner and the largest financial donor," the prime minister said.

"On the issue of values on all major political issues, and today for the EU it is, first of all, the conflict in Ukraine, our positions do not differ at all. Serbia provides principled and sincere support to Ukraine, its territorial integrity and sovereignty," Brnabic said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.