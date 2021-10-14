Serbia will protect its brethren in Kosovo in case of aggression from Albanians but hopes that there will be no such need, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Serbia will protect its brethren in Kosovo in case of aggression from Albanians but hopes that there will be no such need, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, clashes between local Serbian population and police in the Kosovar city of Mitrovica resulted in several people sustaining injured. One of the protesting Serbs was shot and had to undergo urgent surgery.

"When will you understand that you are cornered, as a country, left with no other choice but to either give up or fight. Giving up is not an option, and let others think if the savagery of Albanians will be justified in the north (of Kosovo).

I know what we ought to do we will protect our people. Period. I hope you will never get to see how (we do it)," Vucic said in a televised statement.

Serbs in northern Kosovo started protests after the police launched anti-smuggling raids on pharmacies and stores. Following aggressive clashes, the Kosovar authorities deployed special police units to the region. A total of 10 Serbian protesters sustained injuries, and two of them were hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Vucic had a meeting with Kosovar Serbs in the city of Raska. The Serbian leader urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission to fulfill its commitments and defend Serbs living in the self-proclaimed republic.