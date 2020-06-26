(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) led by President Aleksandar Vucic is estimated to have received 60.68 percent of the vote in the recent general elections, or 189 out of 250 seats in the parliament, the Republic Electoral Commission said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

The commission is still counting votes and reviewing complaints regarding the country's June 21 general elections.

"According to preliminary estimates, 3,159,748 (out of 6.5 million) constituents voted in the last Sunday elections, and SPP has received 1,917,421 votes, i.

e. 60.68 percent," Chairman Vladimir Dimitrijevic said at a press conference.

According to the commission's latest data, SPP receives 189 seats in the new parliament, followed by Socialist Party of Serbia and Serbian Patriotic Alliance, with 32 and 12 seats, respectively.

The results may still change significantly, since the country will hold a revote at 234 polling stations on July 1 due to a large number of irregularity complaints.