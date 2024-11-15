Open Menu

Serbia's Train Station Accident: What We Know

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) For two weeks, Serbia has faced protests, resignations and promises of government action after 14 people died when a roof at a train station collapsed in the northern city of Novi Sad.

Here's a quick rundown of the accident and its ongoing fallout.

- What happened? -

The incident happened on the morning of November 1 at Novi Sad's main train station.

The outside concrete roof provided shade near the station entrance and was a popular place for commuters -- young and old -- to wait on benches.

The structure came crashing down without warning, killing 14 people and injuring several more.

Three people are still in serious condition.

The accident came just months after the completion of years of work to renovate the train station.

The Serbia Railways Infrastructure company has said the collapsed roof was not part of the renovation project.

Officials have promised to carry out a robust investigation and prosecute anyone suspected of foul play or negligence.

- Who are the victims? -

The victims were aged from just six to 74. They came from across Serbia and, in one case, from neighbouring North Macedonia.

The youngest victims -- sisters Sara Firic, six, and Valentina Firic, 10, -- died together with their grandfather, with whom they were travelling.

President Aleksandar Vucic has visited their graves in Kovilj, near Novi Sad.

"This morning, I was at the saddest place in Serbia," Vucic posted on Instagram.

He included a photo from the cemetery, which some social media users condemned as inappropriate.

- What do protesters want? -

Many protesters accuse the political class of nepotism and corruption, as well as lax oversight of construction and development projects.

Construction Minister Goran Vesic resigned last week in the wake of the accident but the protests have continued nonetheless.

Demonstrators have now zeroed in on Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

"To them, Milos Vucevic is politically responsible for the tragedy," said political analyst Aleksandar Ivkovic.

Before taking up a post in Belgrade, Vucecic had served as mayor of Novi sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the station.

Demonstrators are demanding greater transparency in the investigation and want the authorities to publish the contract made with the Chinese construction company that handled the renovations.

The Serbia opposition, and civil society groups, have long complained of systemic corruption in Serbia and regularly accuse the government of using construction projects to launder money.

In findings published earlier this year, anti-corruption NGO Transparency International said Serbia was "witnessing a democratic decline, with its autocratic government using special laws to limit transparency in large-scale projects".

- What has the probe found? -

So far, prosecutors have questioned more than 70 people, including Vesic, the former construction minister, but there have been no arrests.

President Vucic has hinted that more government resignations may be coming soon.

"People are worried and demand responsibility from us," Vucic told state broadcaster RTS this week.

"Here you have an opportunity to show moral and political responsibility," the president added, urging "prosecutors to continue to work diligently".

