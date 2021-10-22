The situation in the European energy market is "terrible" due to the rise in the price of electricity and gas, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The situation in the European energy market is "terrible" due to the rise in the price of electricity and gas, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"The energy situation is terrible. We have a price of 229 Euros per megawatt on the stock exchange. Germany, Slovakia and Poland have the lowest price on the stock exchange in Europe � less than 100 euros per megawatt. All (prices) have been raised," the Serbian leader told reporters.

The Serbian president expects that by December the block B1 of the Nikola Tesla power plant complex will be completed, and electricity production in the country will increase by 650 megawatts, which will "lower the electricity price.

Last week, Vucic stated that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for November 25 and that he hopes for a favorable gas price for Serbia.

"We are going to have talks with Putin about gas, the result of which, of course, is unknown," he said.

The Kremlin has yet to confirm the date of the meeting.