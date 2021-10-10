(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday that he hoped to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the year.

"I thanked President Putin for his support and told him (through Lavrov) that I hoped to meet with the Russian president by the end of the year to have an opportunity to hold comprehensive strategic talks," Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade.