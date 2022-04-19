UrduPoint.com

Serbia's Vucic Hopes To Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during his first meeting with newly appointed US Ambassador Christopher Hill on Monday that he looked forward to a stronger relationship between the two countries

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during his first meeting with newly appointed US Ambassador Christopher Hill on Monday that he looked forward to a stronger relationship between the two countries.

"President Vucic expressed the hope that during the mandate of Ambassador Hill the already good relations between Serbia and the United States will be further improved," the Serbian presidency said.

Hill, who arrived in Belgrade in late March, said the Western Balkans had great potential for economic development and investment, including through the Open Balkans initiative, which supports the region's integration in the European Union.

