(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic demanded on Tuesday that the European Union and Pristina give precise terms on when the Brussels agreement on Kosovo will move forward in particular, regarding the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities in the region

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic demanded on Tuesday that the European Union and Pristina give precise terms on when the Brussels agreement on Kosovo will move forward in particular, regarding the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities in the region.

The remark was made following a meeting of the National Security Council, which was urgently convened by Vucic over the deterioration in security in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

"The Brussels agreement must be fully implemented immediately, or I will tell the people that it (the agreement) does not exist. If it does not exist, then let us know," Vucic said, adding that he was not going to put up with the existing state of affairs, in which Pristina selectively observes some regulations but ignores those beneficial to Serbs.

"We must receive this answer shortly, because our tolerance is not limitless, and for 3,076 days the Community of Serb Municipalities has not been formed, and we are keeping silence and tolerating.

It's time to tell us if there is a Brussels agreement or not," the Serbian leader said, adding that "somebody in Europe will have to say it."

Early on Monday, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo staged a peaceful rally against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo. The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo are obligated to be equipped with temporary, Pristina-issued license plates, which provoked dissent among the Serbian population. In the evening, the Kosovar police deployed tear gas against the protesters at a checkpoint, but they refused to disperse.

Also on Monday, EU Special Representative for the Balkans, Miroslav Lajcak, arrived in Belgrade to discuss the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue with top Serb and Kosovar officials, with the next round scheduled for October.