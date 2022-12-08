Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has assured US Ambassador to Belgrade Christopher Hill that Serbia remains committed to dialogue and finding a compromise to achieve peace in Kosovo and Metohija, the president's administration said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Vucic held a meeting with Hill ahead of their joint participation in the opening of a technology center for US electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

"President Vucic said that Serbia is committed to political dialogue and finding a compromise solution for a sustainable, safe and prosperous coexistence between Serbs and Albanians, adding that maintaining peace and stability is a key priority for our country," the administration said.

The meeting took place as tensions once again flared in Kosovo.

On Thursday, Kosovo customs detained an allegedly illegal shipment of 42,000 liters of wine from one of Serbia's oldest producers in the southwestern village of Velika Hoca.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Kosovo Electoral commission, accompanied by police, forced their way into and vandalized municipal election commissions in the Serb-populated towns of Zubin Potok, Leposavic and northern Kosovska Mitrovica. Air-raid sirens and firecrackers were heard throughout the towns, and videos of concerned citizens circulated on social networks.

Local portals then reported that police had defused an unexploded grenade at the Kosovo Mitrovica commission premises. Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said afterward that he would increase police activity.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani had previously scheduled early municipal elections in Serb-inhabited north of Kosovo for December 18. Serbian political representatives, who had previously left all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, declared a boycott.