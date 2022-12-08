UrduPoint.com

Serbia's Vucic Reaffirms Commitment To Compromise Amid Tensions In Kosovo

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Serbia's Vucic Reaffirms Commitment to Compromise Amid Tensions in Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has assured US Ambassador to Belgrade Christopher Hill that Serbia remains committed to dialogue and finding a compromise to achieve peace in Kosovo and Metohija, the president's administration said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has assured US Ambassador to Belgrade Christopher Hill that Serbia remains committed to dialogue and finding a compromise to achieve peace in Kosovo and Metohija, the president's administration said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic held a meeting with Hill ahead of their joint participation in the opening of a technology center for US electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

"President Vucic said that Serbia is committed to political dialogue and finding a compromise solution for a sustainable, safe and prosperous coexistence between Serbs and Albanians, adding that maintaining peace and stability is a key priority for our country," the administration said.

The meeting took place as tensions once again flared in Kosovo.

On Thursday, Kosovo customs detained an allegedly illegal shipment of 42,000 liters of wine from one of Serbia's oldest producers in the southwestern village of Velika Hoca.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Kosovo Electoral commission, accompanied by police, forced their way into and vandalized municipal election commissions in the Serb-populated towns of Zubin Potok, Leposavic and northern Kosovska Mitrovica. Air-raid sirens and firecrackers were heard throughout the towns, and videos of concerned citizens circulated on social networks.

Local portals then reported that police had defused an unexploded grenade at the Kosovo Mitrovica commission premises. Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said afterward that he would increase police activity.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani had previously scheduled early municipal elections in Serb-inhabited north of Kosovo for December 18. Serbian political representatives, who had previously left all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, declared a boycott.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Police Technology Vehicle Belgrade Serbia December All From

Recent Stories

Eradicating corruption our national, constitutiona ..

Eradicating corruption our national, constitutional responsibility, says CM Balo ..

23 seconds ago
 Salim Saifullah's autobiography launched, advises ..

Salim Saifullah's autobiography launched, advises countrymen to prioritize natio ..

24 seconds ago
 UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue of Rohingya Refugee ..

UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue of Rohingya Refugees Trapped on Boat in Andaman S ..

25 seconds ago
 Bolton Says Prisoner Swap With Russia Amounts to ' ..

Bolton Says Prisoner Swap With Russia Amounts to 'American Surrender'

27 seconds ago
 DISCOs directed to complete ongoing village electr ..

DISCOs directed to complete ongoing village electrification without further dela ..

3 minutes ago
 Paul Whelan Says 'Disappointed' That US Has Not Do ..

Paul Whelan Says 'Disappointed' That US Has Not Done More for His Release

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.