BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday he is expecting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi this week.

"Tomorrow or, perhaps, the day after tomorrow, early in the morning, I will have a short meeting in Belgrade with the member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency, Milorad Dodik, before departing to Sochi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Vucic said, as quoted by the public broadcaster RTRS.

Earlier in the month, the Serbian president announced his plans to visit Moscow on November 24 and meet with Putin on November 25. Vucic is planning to ask Putin for an agreement on the annual supply of 3 billion cubic meters of gas for a period of 10 years. The Kremlin has yet to announce the venue of the meeting.