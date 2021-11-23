UrduPoint.com

Serbia's Vucic Says Without Russia Belgrade Would Pay Up To $1,000 For Gas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:19 PM

Serbia's Vucic Says Without Russia Belgrade Would Pay Up to $1,000 for Gas

If not for its partnership with Russia, Serbia would have had to buy gas for 800-900 euros (about $900-$1,000) per 1,000 cubic meters, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) If not for its partnership with Russia, Serbia would have had to buy gas for 800-900 Euros (about $900-$1,000) per 1,000 cubic meters, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Without Russia, there'd be no pipeline. There'd be no gas. I'd be paying 800-900 euros for gas today. Economically, Serbia can't handle it," Vucic told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, published Tuesday.

According to the Serbian president, the friendly policy toward Moscow has borne fruit, citing the changes in the country's capital of Belgrade over the years.

"You've noticed how Belgrade has changed since your last visit. You saw the airport. You saw all the construction happening in the city. This means our policy works," Vucic noted.

The Serbian president is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Thursday. Vucic is planning to ask Putin for an agreement on the annual supply of 3 billion cubic meters of gas for a period of 10 years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Buy Vladimir Putin Sochi Belgrade Serbia Gas YouTube All Agreement Billion Airport

Recent Stories

PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution for cricket

17 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

19 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

22 minutes ago
 Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid St ..

Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia

4 minutes ago
 US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Em ..

US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.