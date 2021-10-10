BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday for his country's contribution to the Balkan nation's energy security.

"We are especially grateful to Russia for its assistance in preserving the energy stability and security of our country ," Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade.

Serbia relies on Russia for natural gas supplies. Russian energy giant Gazprom exported 2.2 billion of cubic meters of Russian gas to Serbia in 2018.