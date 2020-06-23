UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Vucic To Discuss Kosovo With Putin In Moscow On Wednesday - Ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, are expected to discuss the international handling of Kosovo's independence aspirations during a personal meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, Serbia's ambassador to Russia, Miroslav Lazanski, told Sputnik in an interview

Vucic is expected to arrive in Moscow for events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, which will be held on Wednesday.

"In their latest telephone conversation, the presidents discussed regional issues, with the bigger part of time given to the Kosovo and Metohija issue, especially with regard to related developments on the international political scene. President Putin said that he would discuss this question tete-a-tete with President Vucic in Moscow when the latter arrives to attend the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of victory over Fascism," Lazanski said.

According to the ambassador, Putin reassured Vucic of Russia's support for Serbia with regard to Kosovo and Metohija, but stressed that any final decision would have to be subject to UN Security Council consent.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008. Pristina has since been waging a campaign to gain recognition by as many other states as possible and membership in international organizations. Serbia, which refers to Kosovo as its Kosovo and Metohija region, and considers it part of its territory, has launched its own campaign of convincing those states that have recognized Kosovo as an independent state to revoke their recognition.

Despite the ongoing bilateral tensions, Serbian and Kosovar leaders are scheduled to hold talks in the United States on June 27, as announced by US special envoy for Kosovo-Serbia peace negotiations Richard Grenell last week.

