BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised on Saturday that Belgrade would remain non-aligned as Europe continues pushing the western Balkan nation to pick a side in its conflict with Russia.

"Serbia has chosen the path of military neutrality and has been following it steadily and firmly," Vucic told Serbian cadets ahead of a parade in Belgrade.

Vucic said last weekend that EU, German and French envoys had tried to make him side with the European Union during their recent visit to Belgrade. The EU has been pressing Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence to secure its future in the bloc.

The Serbian leader said his country did not pose a threat to anyone but was committed to bolstering its own security, supporting the next generation of officers and enhancing the national defense industry.

"We will develop and strengthen the defense industry, increase its capacity and expand the range of products," Vucic said in the address.

Serbia will never give up "even one inch of its territory in Kosovo and Metohija," the Serbian president said, referring to Kosovo, a breakaway southwestern region of Serbia that proclaimed independence in 2008.