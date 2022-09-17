UrduPoint.com

Serbia's Vucic Vows To Maintain Military Neutrality

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Serbia's Vucic Vows to Maintain Military Neutrality

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised on Saturday that Belgrade would remain non-aligned as Europe continues pushing the western Balkan nation to pick a side in its conflict with Russia.

"Serbia has chosen the path of military neutrality and has been following it steadily and firmly," Vucic told Serbian cadets ahead of a parade in Belgrade.

Vucic said last weekend that EU, German and French envoys had tried to make him side with the European Union during their recent visit to Belgrade. The EU has been pressing Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence to secure its future in the bloc.

The Serbian leader said his country did not pose a threat to anyone but was committed to bolstering its own security, supporting the next generation of officers and enhancing the national defense industry.

"We will develop and strengthen the defense industry, increase its capacity and expand the range of products," Vucic said in the address.

Serbia will never give up "even one inch of its territory in Kosovo and Metohija," the Serbian president said, referring to Kosovo, a breakaway southwestern region of Serbia that proclaimed independence in 2008.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Visit Belgrade Independence Serbia Industry

Recent Stories

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

26 minutes ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

42 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

1 hour ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

4 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.