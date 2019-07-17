UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Vulin Thanks NATO For Understanding Belgrade's Position Of Military Neutrality

Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin thanked NATO during his meeting with the alliance's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters for its understanding of Belgrade's position on maintaining military neutrality, the Serbian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Wolters met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade to discuss the establishment of an emergency communication channel between the Serbian military and the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo. Following his meeting with Vucic, Wolters met with Vulin and Chief of the General Staff of Serbia's Armed Forces Gen. Milan Mojsilovic.

"[Serbia] thanks [NATO] for its successful cooperation and understanding.

Serbia is a neutral government in terms of its military and will not be joining any military alliance," Vulin said as quoted by the foreign ministry in a statement.

The defense minister noted Serbia's cooperation with NATO as part of the Partnership for Peace program, emphasizing that it has been very successful and presents an optimal level of bilateral relations that is mutually beneficial for both Serbia and NATO.

Serbia has said on multiple occasions that it has no interest to join any military alliances. In March, Vulin said that this decision was based on the fact that Belgrade was uninterested in bombing other nations, due to the fact that the country, formerly part of Yugoslavia, had suffered from a devastating NATO bombing campaign 20 years ago.

