Serbs Gather Again in North Kosovo Towns to Demand Dismissal of Albanian Mayors - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Kosovo Serbs are gathering again near the town hall in the northern Kosovar town of Leposaviq on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the ethnic Albanian mayor and withdrawal of police amid escalation of tensions following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies, local media reported.

Meanwhile, in Zvecan, another town in Serb-majority northern Kosovo, about a hundred of local residents are also gathering near the municipality building, according to the Kosovo Online news portal.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok demanding the withdrawal of police and removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs.

The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. The police used tear gas to break up demonstrations and escort the mayors into the town halls.

At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the Monday clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries, while the mission itself confirmed 25 people sustaining injuries.