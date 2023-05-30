UrduPoint.com

Serbs Gather Again In North Kosovo Towns To Demand Dismissal Of Albanian Mayors - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Serbs Gather Again in North Kosovo Towns to Demand Dismissal of Albanian Mayors - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Kosovo Serbs are gathering again near the town hall in the northern Kosovar town of Leposaviq on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the ethnic Albanian mayor and withdrawal of police amid escalation of tensions following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies, local media reported.

Meanwhile, in Zvecan, another town in Serb-majority northern Kosovo, about a hundred of local residents are also gathering near the municipality building, according to the Kosovo Online news portal.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok demanding the withdrawal of police and removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs.

The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. The police used tear gas to break up demonstrations and escort the mayors into the town halls.

At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the Monday clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries, while the mission itself confirmed 25 people sustaining injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Police Albanian April Gas Media

Recent Stories

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

33 seconds ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

46 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.