Serbs In Northern Kosovo March To Demand Release Of Detained Serbs - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release of Detained Serbs - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Serbs in the town of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo have held a mass rally, demanding the release of three of their compatriots, previously detained by the Kosovar authorities, local media reported on Friday.

A new round of tensions in Kosovo and Metohija began on June 13, when Kosovo police special forces detained Milun Milenkovic-Lune, a kickboxing coach in northern Mitrovica, accusing him of leading a criminal group and organizing violence at protests in late May, the Kosovo Online news portal reported.

Thousands of Serbs marched peacefully with flags and banners, demanding the release of Milenkovic and two other Serbs, Rados Petrovic and Dusan Obrenovic, who were detained during the May 29 clashes, according to the report.

Family members of detainees and children who trained at Milenkovic's kickboxing club took part in the rally.

After circling the central streets, the procession returned without incident to the statue of Prince Lazar Hrebeljanovic, the Kosovo Online reported.

On June 15, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that the European Union decided to postpone official visits and limit financial cooperation with Kosovo due to the refusal of the latter to embark on deescalation.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

