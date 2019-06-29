UrduPoint.com
Serbs In Northern Kosovo To Halt Trade In Protest Against Prishtina's Tariffs - Politician

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:29 AM

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest Against Prishtina's Tariffs - Politician

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Serbian businessmen in northern Kosovo will suspend trade starting next week in protest of Prishtina's 100 percent tariffs on goods from central Serbia, Ksenija Bozovic, the deputy president of Serbia's Freedom, Democracy, Justice political movement, told Sputnik.

Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said earlier in the week that Belgrade feared that the northern regions of Kosovo might face a humanitarian disaster due to Kosovo's 100 percent duties on goods coming from Serbia, introduced in November.

"We are talking about complete halt of trade and services in northern Kosovo. Not only grocery stores should be closed, but also all facilities providing any services, from hardware stores to hairdressers.

And this should support the Serbian government with the aim to ensure the duties' lifting," Bozovic said.

According to Bozovic, after Ljajic's remarks on possible humanitarian disaster in northern Kosovo, people in the region started buying up goods that led to the reduction of stocks.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, started negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians with the mediation of the European Union. The dialogue is currently suspended.

