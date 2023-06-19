Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Northern Kosovo - Reports

Serbs have once again taken to the streets in northern Kosovo after local police forces detained another Serb for participation in the protests in the region, media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Serbs have once again taken to the streets in northern Kosovo after local police forces detained another Serb for participation in the protests in the region, media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo special police forces have detained another Serb in the town of Leopsaviq over protests. On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he would not negotiate with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti until Pristina releases the Serbs detained over the past several weeks.

Thousands of Serbs carrying Serbian national flags and banners have gathered in northern Kosovo to take part in the protest march toward the town of Zvecan, news outlet Kosovo online reported. It added that the protesters are calling for cessation of violence in the region and release of Serb detainees.

On June 15, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that the European Union had decided to postpone official visits and limit financial cooperation with Kosovo because of the latter's refusal to de-escalate.

Authorities in Pristina imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia last week. Vucic said that by banning trucks, Pristina was seeking to leave Serbs in northern Kosovo without food and medicine.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.