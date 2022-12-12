UrduPoint.com

Serbs To Set Up Crisis Headquarters In Northern Kosovo - Serbian List Party

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Serbs to Set Up Crisis Headquarters in Northern Kosovo - Serbian List Party

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) A crisis headquarters will be created by Kosovo Serbs who have set up barricades because of the actions of Pristina, Goran Rakic, leader of the Serbian List party, said.

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic held a national Security Council meeting on Sunday over Pristina's threats to forcefully remove barricades erected by Serbs in the north of Kosovo.

"We will form a crisis headquarters that will inform citizens and the media about the situation on the ground. I call on citizens, given the high degree of tension resulting from the threats from Pristina, to remain peaceful and restrained, but also vigilant," Rakic told tv Pink on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region. If KFOR refuses to step in, Kosovo's own security forces will be ready to carry out this operation themselves, Kurti said.

Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on Saturday in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovo authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

On Saturday evening, Vucic said in his address to the nation that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo. He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. Vucic recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, special police forces can only be deployed to the Serb-majority municipalities with the authorization of regional heads.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Pristina Belgrade Serbia Border Sunday Post Media TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

22 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.