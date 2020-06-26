UrduPoint.com
Serebrennikov, Accomplices Developed 'Complex Criminal Mechanism' - Sentence

Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his accomplices developed a "complex criminal mechanism" to steal the money allocated for the Platforma project, according to the court's verdict heard by a Sputnik correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his accomplices developed a "complex criminal mechanism" to steal the money allocated for the Platforma project, according to the court's verdict heard by a Sputnik correspondent.

"Despite the defendants' denial of involvement in the alleged crimes, the court found that Serebrennikov, Itin, Malobrodsky ... [Maslyaeva], distributing criminal roles among them, developing a complex criminal mechanism involving a multi-stage preparation plan, embezzled state funds .

.. damage was caused in the amount of 128 million rubles," judge Olesya Mendeleeva read.

The court today found Serebrennikov, Yuri Itin and Konstantin Malobrodsky guilty of fraud, while former culture ministry official Sofya Apfelbaum, according to the court, did not know about the criminal intentions and was found guilty of negligence. The case against former accountant Nina Maslyaeva, who testified against other defendants, is set aside in a separate proceeding.

