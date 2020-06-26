The defense of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and other defendants in the Seventh Studio case will think whether to appeal the suspended sentences, lawyer Yuri Lysenko, who is representing Yuri Itin, told Sputnik

"We will consider the appeal when we receive the materials on Monday," Lysenko said.