Serebrennikov's Lawyer Says Will Appeal Sentence, Wants Full Acquittal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:53 PM

Dmitry Kharitonov, lawyer of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, said on Friday he would appeal the verdict in the case of the Seventh Studio, in which Serebrennikov received a three-year suspended sentence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Dmitry Kharitonov, lawyer of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, said on Friday he would appeal the verdict in the case of the Seventh Studio, in which Serebrennikov received a three-year suspended sentence.

"We will appeal the verdict, consider it unjust, we will seek justification," Kharitonov told reporters.

