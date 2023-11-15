Open Menu

Serene Air Set To Launch Karachi-Islamabad-Beijing Flight From Nov 19

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Serene Air, a Pakistani airline, is set to launch a new international route from Karachi to Islamabad to Beijing, starting on November 19.

The route will operate twice a week, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral ties between China and Pakistan.

The inaugural flight is planned to depart from Karachi at 23:00 local time on November 18.

After a brief stopover in Islamabad, the flight will arrive at Beijing Daxing International Airport at 10:20 the following day.

Zeng Qiang, the head of Serene Air's Beijing representative office, told media, "The inauguration of the new China-Pakistan international route signifies the growing friendship between our two countries.

We are optimistic about increased Pak-China collaboration in the aviation sector."

Zeng Qiang also highlighted the recent signing of a General Sales Agent (GSA) joint venture agreement between Serene Air and Joyu Group Air, a prominent conglomerate in China's tourism and technology sector.

This partnership plays a crucial role in the marketing and sale of the newly launched route.

By harnessing the industry chain capabilities and resource advantages of both companies, this collaboration aims to provide global travelers with a diverse range of products and high-quality services.

