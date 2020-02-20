UrduPoint.com
Sergeant Goes AWOL, Possibly With Firearms In South Of Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:48 PM

Sergeant Goes AWOL, Possibly With Firearms in South of Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

A sergeant went on absence without leave from a military facility in southern Kazakhstan, some firearms were reported missing from the facility, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A sergeant went on absence without leave from a military facility in southern Kazakhstan, some firearms were reported missing from the facility, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry's press service, Sgt. Balgynbai A.

, serving under contract, left an air defense military facility near the city of Shymkent while on duty.

"At the same time, several firearms were reported missing from the weapon storage," the press service said.

The military and police are working to find the sergeant and ensure security in the area.

