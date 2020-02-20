UrduPoint.com
Sergeant Gone AWOL With Firearms In South Of Kazakhstan Detained - Interior Ministry

Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

Sergeant Gone AWOL With Firearms in South of Kazakhstan Detained - Interior Ministry

A sergeant who has recently stolen several firearms and gone on absence without leave from a military facility in southern Kazakhstan has been detained, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A sergeant who has recently stolen several firearms and gone on absence without leave from a military facility in southern Kazakhstan has been detained, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said that Sgt. Balgynbai A.

, serving under contract, left an air defense military facility near the city of Shymkent while on duty, and some firearms were reported missing from the facility. The military and police were participating in the operation to find the sergeant and ensure security in the area.

"A special task force of the police and the National Security Committee has detained soldier Balgynbai Abylai Bagdatuly born in 1995, who went AWOL from a military unit today stealing firearms," the statement read.

A pre-trial investigation in the incident has been launched, according to the Interior Ministry.

