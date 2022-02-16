Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to Play Independent Role on World Stage

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would like to see Latin America and the Caribbean playing an independent role in the world arena

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would like to see Latin America and the Caribbean playing an independent role in the world arena.

Lavrov, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca and Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto met in Moscow in the framework of a 2+2 meeting on Wednesday.

"We are interested in the independent role of Latin America and the Caribbean on the world arena, and see the central role that Brazil plays in ensuring the development of this crucial region of the world," Lavrov said during the meeting.

It was the first 2+2 meeting for Russia and Brazil, which followed the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held earlier in the day.