Sergeyenko: Belarus values friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Belarus values friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko said during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev in Minsk on 6 March, BelTA learned.

“We value friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan. Much has been done in the bilateral format since our states became independent. Dialogue at the highest level has been intensified. Our heads of state enjoy trusting relations; we hold regular meetings in various international organizations, provide mutual support at the international level on various issues.

This is especially important in today's turbulent world, amid military-political tensions,” Igor Sergeyenko said.

The speaker congratulated Kyrgyzstan on assuming chairmanship in the CSTO this year, which is a responsible mission. “We look forward to intensifying cooperation in the SCO, taking into account our new status in this organization. We need to continue supporting each other in other international organizations,” he said. “I also hope that our cooperation at the level of friendship groups will gain momentum too.”